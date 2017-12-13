Spacio vs Raum

By Roland Nasasira

Corolla Spacio, a five-door estate, is one of the most popular cars currently on the Ugandan market.

It is ideal for family and has a relatively high ground clearance compared to other smaller cars in its category.

Spacio was first released by Toyota in 1997. It is uniquely built on the MC platform, a front-wheel drive automobile platform that reinforces various Toyota models.

It has three generations. The first generation debuted in 1997 and sold up to 2001 before the arrival of the second generation in 2001.

This generation, which ceased selling on the Japanese market in 2007, is one of the most popular family cars in Uganda only rivaled by some small cars such as Vitz and of late Wish.

The third generation, which was first produced in 2004 was one of the first Toyota cars to be designed outside Japan. It was assembled in Turkey and designed at Toyota’s European design centre in France.

The third generation Spacio is offered with four engine choices such as the 1.6 and 1.8 litre petrol, a 2.0 or 2.2 litre diesel. It is available in European specification in Europe, Morocco, Kenya and South Africa.

The Corolla Spacio has its comparison in Toyota Raum in terms of body outlook and some specifications.

Toyota Raum is a small, five-seat compact car that was first produced in 1997.

The second generation was released in May 2003 and it is popular for its spacious and ambiance interior, wide legroom and relatively high ground clearance.

Unlike other cars in its category, the Raum is fitted with rare sliding doors that interlock with the front doors.

It uses a similar door approach also used on the first-generation Mitsubishi RVR.

The rear seats can be folded flat with a 60:40 split or can also be folded forward for a rear flat cargo floor.

The automatic transmission gear selector is dashboard mounted, thereby freeing up the flat floor space between the front seats, allowing movement to the back seat from inside the vehicle.

The first-generation Raum model is equipped with an electronic brake distribution system.

The specifications make the two cars highly fuel efficient although the Spacio has of late edged the Raum in terms of demand.