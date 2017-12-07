Subaru debuts larger crossover

By Jude Katende

Subaru has in the last two decades gained a good fan base in Uganda that diligently follows its product lines.

Whereas most automakers are building small crossovers, Subaru has done the opposite.

Until last year, Subaru’s had Tribeca, a seven seater medium-sized car as its crossover. However, with the Ascent coming into play, Subaru has built its largest sports utility vehicle since inception.

The family-sized crossover built with excellent versatility and spacious interior comes with a choice of seven or eight- passenger configurations.

It has a standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and is powered by an all-new 2.4 liter four cylinder direct fuel injection turbo engine, offering drivability and fuel economy equal to or better than six cylinder engines.

The Ascent also has standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and X-Mode that offers the optimal blend of drivability and crossover capability.

The all-new Ascent, which is exclusively developed for the North American market, was debuted on Nov 28 in Los Angeles, US.

Designed for active families on-the-go, both exterior and interior builds on Subaru’s “Dynamic x Solid” design philosophy to create a crossover with commanding presence, while emphasising functionality.

It offers increased body rigidity that suppresses vibration and noise, for enhanced driving comfort.

Subaru expects to introduce it on the African market once right-hand drive model are available.

Main Features of Subaru Ascent

The car is packaged carefully to meet the needs of young families that require both comfort and ease.

It has an ample interior that allows comfortable experience in all seats.

It has a number of interior features that enhance convenience and comfort. It is fitted with an infotainment system for smartphone connectivity, a cabin-view mirror, a panoramic sunroof, sunshades and a fully automatic air conditioning system, among other features.

Subaru’s core technologies such as Subaru Global Platform, an all-new 2.4-liter direct injection turbo engine, offers greater comfort for drivers and passengers, achieving drivability in long distance without stress.