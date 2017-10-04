Domestic workers’ output limited by restrictions

Kampala. Despite their contribution to the development of the economy, domestic workers are facing restricted movements which limit their ability to engage in productive work and side incomes, a new study has revealed.

The report titled: ‘Facts on domestic work and its socio-economic contribution at household level and economic development of Uganda’ reveals that low and timely payment to domestic workers and unfair dismissal from work creates uncertainties which affect the multiplier effects of consumption expenditure.

“…much as the value of domestic work has been quantified and deductions made in reference to the contribution of domestic workers, the actual value is far beyond the estimations especially in absence of updated statistics. Attaching the value to the work of a domestic worker raises various objections including the potential of undervaluing such work and belittling the importance of their work,” reads the report.

According to the report, the study using the equivalent valuation approach estimates the value of domestic workers’ sub sectors contribution at 0.6 percent of the Gross Domestic Product.

Local organisation, Platform for Labour Action (PLA) published the report aimed at profiling domestic workers and their economic contribution at both household and national level.

The report reveals that domestic workers promote household and national savings where households are able to save substantial income by employing domestic workers than seeking private providers.

“Domestic work has a strong implication in promoting women participation in the formal economy and decision making. The services of domestic workers are a strong foundation for the participation, involvement and engagement of women in both formal and informal economy,” reads the report.

According to the report, domestic workers are socially, economically, statistically and legally invisible due to the hidden informal and ill-defined nature of their work.

PLA executive director Grace Mukwaya, said the study was aimed at informing appropriate legal, policy and social change that can promote decent working conditions in the domestic work sub sector in Uganda.

“Due to their peculiar nature of work, domestic workers are not protected and they work indoors which makes it difficult for them to raise their issues,” she said.