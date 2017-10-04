Firm starts online platform to ease recruitment

Kampala. An online platform will soon be launched through which Ugandan job seekers can connect to overseas employers.

Local recruitment firm, Malisu Apollo Investments (MAI) Limited and United Arab Emirates-based Lime Sourcing Services initiated the human resource online portal (www.trademasters.online) to help job seekers lodge their profiles using Internet.

“With the help of Lime Sourcing System, we have introduced the online recruitment system to allow our clients, that is, employers view the profiles of the applicants and select them for purposes of interviews which leads to full employment,” said Mr Apollo Malisu, the company chief executive officer.

Addressing the media in Nakawa, a Kampala suburb recently, Mr Malisu said the system will enable all the people countrywide to access the system without necessarily incurring transport expenses to come to their offices.

“With this new system, one no longer needs transport and walk long distances to look for jobs. It is a requirement of a handset or access to internet to access services and one’s personal data is received for selection,” he said, describing the system as a move to supplement government policy of fighting unemployment in the youth.

He added that the new system will reduce fraud and middlemen in the processes as well as cost overruns for the company.