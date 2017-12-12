NSSF scores highly in investment performance

According to the survey report issued last month, the Fund outperformed its peers in all the three key areas

Net Total Return: The Fund’s return was 11.8 per cent, which is above the global median return of 7.6 per cent.

Net Value Added: the Fund’s net value added was 9.8 per cent, above the global median of 0.0 per cent.

Investment Cost: the Fund’s total investment cost was 7.0 bps (0.07 per cent), which is below the global median of 49.4 bps (0.494 per cent)