Wednesday December 13 2017 NSSF scores highly in investment performance National Social Security Fund Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba. FILE PHOTO In Summary According to the survey report issued last month, the Fund outperformed its peers in all the three key areasNet Total Return: The Fund’s return was 11.8 per cent, which is above the global median return of 7.6 per cent.Net Value Added: the Fund’s net value added was 9.8 per cent, above the global median of 0.0 per cent.Investment Cost: the Fund’s total investment cost was 7.0 bps (0.07 per cent), which is below the global median of 49.4 bps (0.494 per cent) Advertisement By Dorothy Nakaweesi KAMPALA. The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has outperformed other pension funds of its size across the globe on key investment performance indicators.This is according to the 27th edition of the Annual CEM Investment Benchmarking survey, commissioned by the International Social Security Association (ISSA). The survey, conducted worldwide by CEM Benchmarking, was to determine the competitiveness of pension and social security funds on a global scale based on international standards on a peer-to-peer basis. CEM Benchmarking is a global and independent pension research firm serving more than 350 blue-chip corporate and government entities worldwide. It also provides objective and actionable information for large pools of capital including pension funds, endowments/foundations and sovereign wealth funds.The key areas assessed are Return on Investment, Net Value added, (the actual return as a result of an aggressive investment policy) and the Investment Cost.The Fund was benchmarked in a category that included 310 pension funds, with asset sizes ranging from the equivalent of Shs2 trillion to Shs7 trillion based on the financial results for the Financial Year 2015/2016. dnakaweesi@ug.nationmedia.com advertisement In the Headlines Courts, prisons lose big in prosecutors’ strike Government has been losing huge sums of money following nearly two months of strike by State 60% Ugandans can’t get quality healthcare - report The survey sought to determine citizens’ daily experiences when accessing social services Editorial Raise both science and arts teachers’ salaries Charles Onyango Obbo Want to see new connected Africa? Go to Wandegeya Commentary Are we witnessing killing of the 1995 Constitution? Commentary Challenge facing Uganda is the slow pace of executing business decisions