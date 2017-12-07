Create local solutions for Ugandan problems - experts

Government has been urged to create Ugandan solutions for the current economic problems that the country is facing, instead of relying on foreign solutions.

In his keynote speech at the 2017 NTV Economic Summit at the Kampala Serena Hotel on Wednesday, Mr Juan Estrada-Valle, a trade economist and Chief of Party of the USAID East Africa Trade and Investment Hub, said Uganda needs to promote its economy.

“We need a countrywide commitment to our goals. Every person in every village must be aware of the direction the country is taking and more importantly, their role in its development,” he said.

Mr Estrada said achieving the goals of the 2040 Vision requires greater focus on the necessary actions today. He added that there is need to engage Ugandans and initiate an economic revolution.

He said Uganda has a sizeable and well educated diaspora. Last year alone he said the diaspora sent about $1billion to their families. However, he said very little of what they send goe

Mr Elly Karuhanga, the chairman of the Uganda Chamber of mines and Petroleum, said there is need to skill Ugandans to make sure that they can easily take part in the infrastructure projects in the country.

He said Uganda is blessed with a young population which is very creative, urging government to tap into this group and skill it because they know what they want and will create their own jobs.

He said government should also localise product and infrastructure production so that Ugandans can ably participate in these projects and also reduce on the capital flight.