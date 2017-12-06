Global tax firm signs deal to tap into Ugandan market

Andersen Global, a global law company, has announced an expansion into the Ugandan market by signing a collaboration agreement with Ligomarc Advocates, a Ugandan financial and corporate tax and legal firm.

Mr Kabiito Karamagi, the managing partner, Ligomarc Advocates, commenting on the announcement in Kampala last week, said as a Collaborating Firm of Andersen Global, Ligomarc will be its local partner in Uganda.

This makes Uganda Andersen Global’s fourth location in Africa.

“The world is changing and the legal profession is not an exception. This new alliance offers increased technical expertise for the legal profession,” Mr Karamagi said.

He said integrity, excellence, and putting the client at the centre have always been of paramount importance to them, and their collaboration with Andersen Global will allow them to ensure the clients receive the best-in-class service internationally.

He added: “The team at Andersen shares our values of outstanding, seamless client service and independence-this is a natural fit.”

Ligomarc offers a range of national and international legal services for both individuals and corporations.

The services are in insolvency, banking, corporate governance, energy and mining, insurance, and regulatory compliance, as well as tax advisory services such as transfer pricing, reorganization, and tax-related controversies.

Mr Mark Vorsatz, the global chairman and Andersen Tax LLC chief executive officer, said the collaboration positions them to provide even more comprehensive solutions to clients and expanded coverage in Africa, particularly in the Eastern region.

“Ligomarc was a very easy choice, and the culture and chemistry with our new colleagues is extremely positive. We expect to continue building our platform in Africa quickly over the course of the next few years and I am very optimistic about the outstanding team we are putting together in Africa as we continue to add key practices and leadership,” he said.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world.

Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 78 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.