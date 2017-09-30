Museveni to open Pearl of Africa Hotel

By JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

KAMPALA

South African-based Sovereign Hotels has entered Uganda’s hospitality market by taking over the management of Pearl of Africa Hotel, formerly known as Aya Hotel.

Sovereign Hotels which manages a string of top-notch hotels in South Africa and Kenya, will on October 1 officially launch Pearl of Africa Hotel, located in the upscale Nakasero neighbourhood of Kampala, according to the general manager, Mike Jameson.

“The hotel industry in Uganda is an exciting and growing one. That is why we have decided to venture into Kampala. There are a number of good hotels around but we are determined to add more value to what is already available,” Jameson said in Kampala on Sunday.

Jameson, who has 36 years of experience in managing hotels, foods and beverages, said the hotel is not exclusively for international guests as some people might think.

“Our pricing is done in the Ugandan shillings and there are several facilities such as conference room, ball room, fitness centre and accommodation for our domestic guests,” he said.

So far, the hotel employs 276 Ugandans but according to Jameson, the number will rise to 500. President Museveni is expected to officiate the launch of the hotel on October 1.

Several businesses in Uganda have origins in South Africa such as Shoprite supermarket, MTN, Umeme and Stanbic Bank among others.