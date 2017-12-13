Microfinance institutions told to provide cheap, quick loans

Microfinance institutions in Uganda have been told to provide quick and cheap to the public because they are dealing with a low income segment of the population who cannot afford expensive loans.

Microfinance increases financial inclusion by extending services to small businesses and new entrepreneurs, especially in rural poor areas.

The objective of microfinance is to create an environment where low-income earners can easily access good quality financial services to smooth their consumption, purchase assets and fund their daily activities.

However, there is a lot of overlap between the microfinance needs of businesses and individual households due to high credit cost.

Speaking at the inauguration of the board of Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority (UMRA) in Kampala recently, State minister for Microfinance Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo said: “I expect you to provide cheap and quick loans to the people, the people you are dealing with are poor people so they cannot afford expensive loans.”

“These provided by the microfinance institutions are really very expensive they have to lower their lending rate to make the loans are affordable and server the poor people better,” he added.

Microfinance, particularly microcredit, improves the economy as a whole because it provides farmers/fishermen with easy access to loans needed to invest in agricultural/fishing technologies. This develops the primary sector of the economy (a key sector for most developing economies as they have abundant natural resources and relatively underdeveloped secondary and tertiary sectors) which feeds back into the Gross Domestic Product, resulting in higher average living standards.

Mr Kyeyune said: “Now that we have a strong law, it is going to develop trust and it is going promote financial inclusion in the country.”

The head of private sector competitiveness programme World Bank Group Uganda, Mr Moses Kibirige, said tier four microfinance institutions have impact on poverty eradication.

The World Bank has been supporting Uganda develop the tier four microfinance institutions. Mr Kibirige promised that the World Bank will continue providing support to UMRA both financially and technically.

The director financial stability Bank of Uganda, Dr Charles Abuka, said in an era where technology is driving the innovation in the financial services, UMRA will have ensure that the tier four microfinance institution are implementing innovation measure in the provision of the financial services.

The chairperson UMRA, who is also the executive director of Association of Microfinance Institution of Uganda, Ms Jacqueline Mabazi told Daily Monitor that there slightly over 2,000 microfinance institutions under the tier four category. v