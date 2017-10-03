How Internet marketing can grow your business

By Progress Chisenga

As a business owner, you are constantly reminding yourself to keep overheads down. Good for you, because being economical reduces wastage.

But sometimes very calculated decisions in the short term could end up losing you numerous opportunities down the road.

More than ever before, rational business decisions are pegged on having the relevant information at your fingertips and there is no better place than the internet for sourcing it.

Someone out there is browsing the Internet looking for something they need and if you have it, how will they know unless you are on digital channels such as the website?

How will they contact you if you don’t have an email address?

Maybe having a website is a big step. You can consider having a Facebook or Twitter page that shouts about your business not only locally but across borders also.

To say that you are merely running your business by word of mouth and have no need for the Internet, because customers know your wares, is not enough. You need to utilise the vast networks the Internet provides through your device.

Or perhaps you are an accountant who helps your friends with tax matters in a simple office set up. Could it be you are not looking at expanding to global markets by not letting others know about your talent with numbers?

True, there is nothing wrong in marketing yourself by word of mouth. Throughout the ages, this has worked very well.

Business in 21st century

For the 21st century, however, visibility, speed and customer convenience has come to the fore in business survival.

We are at a stage in business operations where slow Internet does not help us achieve our goals.

Therefore, you have got to log onto the fastest 4G LTE Internet service provider that can boost Internet solutions to meet your business needs.

Not all messages delivered by word of mouth reach the intended audience. It is all subjective, but the possibilities of branding are endless!

Not the product itself, but your version of it. So why not set up a simple Facebook, Twitter page or website as a marketing tool for your business?

Visibility

Internet marketing can get your name and company noticed in places you cannot imagine. With that comes inquiries and orders from new customers.

All this internet use will need a reliable partner and Vodafone Uganda pops up because its SME team understands the needs of business owners and is always available to help.

Today, more than half of purchasing decisions around the world are influenced by online searches. An internet presence for your company should no longer be a question of cost, but loss. Are you willing to take the risk of not being noticed?