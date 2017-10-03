What you should know about exchange contracts

By Dr Lujja Sulaiman

These are principle contracts that aim at transferring from one party to another either property (ownership) or usufruct (benefit) by way of sale (bay’) or lease (ijarah). These contracts are bilateral in nature and involve consideration of counter values from two or more parties in a contract.

Exchange contracts can take four formats, (i) commodity for commodity (barter trading), (ii) commodity for money, which is real trading activity that can also be classified according to time of delivery of the commodity (that is cash if delivery of subject matter is at spot and salam if delivery is made in the future), according to the nature of profit (that is mufawadha if price is higher than cost, musawamah if price is similar with cost, and wadhwi’ah if price is lower than cost), and according to manner of payment (i.e.; cash if payment is made at spot and deferred if payment is made in the future).

(iii) money for money (Sarf or currency trading), (iv) money for usufruct which pertains to lease contract where the utilisation of benefits of a commodity are rewarded with a consideration.

Although Murabaha (sale) and ijarah (lease) contracts dominate the corpus of exchange contracts, there are numerous other contracts that fulfill the competing and other objectives of exchange contracts among others are; Tawarruq (monetisation sale), istisna’ (manufacturing sale), salam (forward sale), sarf (currency trading), and bay’ dayn (sale of debt).

Elements

Exchange contracts, particularly the contract of sale have five essential elements (pillars). Below are these elements along with their specific conditions; (i) seller- must be mature of sound mind, not prohibited from entering into contract because of bankruptcy, and not coerced. (ii) buyer- similar conditions of seller apply on buyer. (iii) subject matter of sale- must be permissible (halal), having use, in ownership of seller at the time of sale, capable of being delivered without any encumbrances, and known by address or specification. (iv) price- must be known in currency and absolute amount. (v) offer and acceptance- must be consistent with each other, absolute in definition and not conditional or in future tense.

Most of the contemporary Islamic banks use tawarruq (exchange contract) in personal financing, term deposit, home financing, cash line (overdrafts), credit cards, term financing, revolving credit, Islamic interbank money market, structured products, and Sukuk.

Although Islamic banking ideal is to promote equity based products, in the contemporary banking environment where moral hazards are at stake and shareholders still demand medium to high returns on their equity at the lowest risk and operating cost possible, management finds itself compelled to pursue the best return on investment by offering debt-based products (exchange contracts) than the ideal equity-based products (partnership contracts).

