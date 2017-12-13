Massive power blackout as Umeme investigates cause

By Monitor reporter

Kampala.

Most parts of the country have been plunged into darkness. Uganda power distributor Umeme Limited said in a tweet that the electricity supplier Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited was investigating the cause of the blackout that has affected most parts of the country.

Mr Simon Kasyate, the UEGCL spokesperson tells Daily Monitor that: "It is not an internal problem from any of the electricity generation facilities, he said, adding "What we know is that it was an external problem and investigations are underway to pinpoint the cause of the problem".

According to Umeme, power is being restored in a phased manner and that parts of Kampala are back on.

“We have teams on standby to resolve any residual outages once the main lines have been restored,” a message on the official Umeme twitter account states.

“We are investigating the outage affecting many areas. Help is coming,” Umeme said in a subsequent tweet.

Most people on social media have expressed frustration at the blackout, indicating that the whole country could have been affected.

Not the first time