South African Airways to drop one Entebbe flight

Kampala. Troubled South African Airways (SAA) has reduced the frequency of its flights to Uganda from 7 to 6 flights a week effective October 29.

There had been speculation that the airline plans to cancel flights to Entebbe.

SAA country manager for Uganda Yogi Birigwa, in an interview with Daily Monitor, reiterated the airline’s commitment to the route saying it is not true. “We are only reducing one frequency,“ she said.

“Contrary to speculation in the media, the Ugandan market remains important to us and SAA will maintain its presence there. We will adjust capacity to Entebbe from 7 to 6 flights per week,” explained Mr Tlali Tlali, the spokesperson, in a statement issued by the airline.

Flight will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, Friday, Saturday and Sunday-two flights.

Currently the airline operates on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays Saturday and Sunday- two flights.