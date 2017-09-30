Farmers must observe storage

Farmers cannot put a lot of effort into crop production without giving due consideration to its storage. Crop storage is an important issue in the farming business which agricultural extension services providers and local leaders should emphasise to the farmers as much as they emphasise efficient crop production practices.

According to most estimates over 30 per cent of the total crop produced in sub-Saharan countries is lost due to storage problems.

Farming households often store their produce as food for their own domestic consumption during lean times such as a prolonged dry season and throughout the next growing period. Others store their surplus crops in order to wait for prices to improve.

However, many smallholder farmers living in small houses have no capacity to safely store their crops mostly due to lack of storage space. It is important for every farmer to have a well-constructed store or granary which does not let in rodents.

Traditional African granaries are normally grass thatched and likely to leak when it rains. The farmer must regularly check the condition of the crops in such granaries.

It is important to ensure that the grain is thoroughly dried and well packaged. The crops should be dried on clean mats and well protected from domestic birds and animals that could walk over them contaminating them with their droppings.

It has to be protected from pests such as weevils and moist conditions that may cause molding. The bags containing cereals and grain should not be placed directly on the floor where they could pick moisture. Rather they should be placed on planks or poles lying on the floor.

For maximum protection crops such as groundnuts can be stored in their pod shells and maize may be stored before it is plucked from its pods and with its husks. Farmers’ shops stock pesticides manufactured for protecting stored grain from weevils. These should be used carefully by strictly following the manufacturers’ instructions.

Some food crops such as cassava, banana, sweet potato, can be cut into chips and solar dried. This also applies to fruits such as pineapples, mangoes, and jackfruit.