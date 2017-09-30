Anita Beryl takes her style to World Fashion Week

By Hassan Ssentongo

Anita Beryl’s collection includes a number of dresses meticulously woven out of a combination of lace, multicoloured brocade and the brand’s signature sparkle through sequins.

Describe this collection.

It is called BQ Luxurious 2018. I was looking at something so rich in appearance yet so demure. Every piece was created with love and happiness; what you would wear on a day you want to show up and make a statement. We used lace, multicoloured brocade and lots of sparkle. For colours, we kept the palette earthy with greens, creams and greys.

How was it received in Malaysia?

The reception was overwhelming. Every designer’s dream is to get a standing ovation as they make their final bow at the end of the showcase. It takes hours of hard work and lots of research to show a collection that is worth that kind of reception. I am very grateful that that is what we got on the day of the show.

Away from that, we are receiving lots of emails from potential clients from across the world asking about what we do and if they can work with us. We are doing prom dresses for clients in South Africa and the UK. The reception has been amazing so far.

Beryl shows off the designs she exhibited in Malaysia during a photo shoot in Kampala.

Who can wear these clothes?

I am picturing someone wearing the floor- grazing dress to a red carpet event. There is also something you can wear to a friend’s wedding or birthday party. These days birthday parties are not as simple as they were in the past; something like this is appropriate. There are also some muted dresses one can wear to a night out. The collection caters to every occasion as long as you are out to make a statement and have fun.

Where do you draw inspiration to create these designs?

Very many things. I am inspired by love, fun and peace. If you are sad and gloomy, I would like my dress to light up that moment for you. During my design process, I look for the positive out of even the saddest of moments.

How would you describe the Beryl Qouture woman?

Every creation from Beryl Qouture is crafted to make you feel like a princess and extremely important. It is like a fairytale come true. The Beryl Qouture woman is not very different; she is beautiful inside and out, happy and loves life. She is also very confident and is not afraid to show it off.

What is the benefit of taking part in international fashion events?

The benefits of taking part in events such as these fashion weeks are countless. This is the only opportunity to put your brand out there on an international or regional stage. It is scary at first, but once you get the hang of it, it becomes easier to deal with. If your goal as a designer is to reach markets beyond Uganda, this is the way to go. Usually, the events are attended by buyers and press from all over the world.