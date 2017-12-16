Marry a friend who understands your weaknesses

By Joseph Kato

Samson Lubega is the new spokesperson for the Police Human Resource Management (HRM), Human Resource development (HRD), operations service (OPS) and field force unit (FFU). He spoke to Joseph Kato about his love life and 12 years of service in the Police Force.

Tell us about yourself

I am a police officer and a journalist by profession. I first worked in the public relations office when I had just completed police training in 2005 up to 2010 when I was appointed to speak for Jinja Region. I worked there until April this year when I was appointed to speak for OPS, HRM, HRD and FFU.

My parents are Kety Nalunga and Samuel Kagobola, all retired civil servants living in Najjanankumbi along Entebbe Road where I was born and raised. I am a graduate of Mass communication from Makerere University.

Did you ever envisage becoming a police officer?

Honestly, I knew nothing about the police. I would say my father introduced me to police work. I had no job when I completed university. I was freelancing with Sunrise (newspaper) but things were not working out. My father read an advert about police recruitment and he encouraged me to apply. I did not know that I had to go through a one-year training course. I realised that after I had reached police training school.

How have you found police work in the last 12 years?

I would say police work is interesting and stressful. It is interesting because I feel happy whenever I protect wanainchi. I am pleased that my seniors believe in me and appointed me to speak for the force. I have made my parents happy and proud of me. On the other hand, police work is stressful especially when you have to explain a crime incident to the wanainchi who do not understand what it takes to investigate a crime. The public is fast at judging us every time an incident happens. They brand us as failures. When I was in Jinja, I paraded suspects and they sent me death threats. Sometimes I leave office late because of abrupt assignments.

How do you respond to challenges?

When such threats come, I become more vigilant. I regulate my movements and seek protection. I also rush to my home counsellor. My wife, Rose Kisakye, understands me well. She reads my mind when I am stressed and counsels me accordingly. She understands me because we grew up together in the same village. Our families knew each other. I would say I married a friend who knows what annoys or excites me. She is a wife, a counsellor and an advisor.

Does it mean you grew up admiring her?

Not at all, we were just children in the village. First of all, I am four years older than her. After completing the police course, I looked for a partner who would not be just a wife but a friend. I wanted a person who would understand the professional path I had taken. A police officer needs a wife who understands him because you spend days away from home.

Who is the ideal woman for a man doing a job like yours?

A man doing a job similar to mine needs a responsible woman, a woman who is able to make independent decisions for the good of the family. She must be able to run the family in the presence and absence of the husband, should there be any excuse for your absence. She should be a woman who plans for the unforeseen future. A woman is your first counsellor and doctor for your body and mind.

Do you believe in religion as the first principle of marriage?

To me, the first principle of marriage is to understand each other and be transparent. I have seen people who spent a lot of time in church but their marriages do not last. Yes, religion is good but the first thing to do is marry your friend who knows your weaknesses and strengths.

You have been married for 10 years. Why is that some marriages do not last that long?

I will not speak like I am an expert on marriage issues. But I would say a lot of things could cause marriages to break. These include lack of trust, transparency, love and showbiz. When you hike your status at the start, your marriage is likely to break up when reality sets in.

Some men would do anything to date a beautiful woman. Who is a beautiful woman in your view?

I think the beauty of a woman is in the mind. My wife is beautiful but that was not the first quality I looked at in her. I love her because she understands, reasons fast and acts responsibly.

What would you do if a gorgeous girl hit on you?

I think it all goes back to the way you conduct yourself. If you are a person who acts responsibly, I do not think a girl could come from nowhere to hit on you. Besides, I am contented with my wife and I would be happy to tell that beautiful girl that I am married.

What is your daily schedule like?

I wake at 5am and listen to news programmes on radio. I take a shower and drive the children to school. Leaving work is always unpredictable.

How do you spend your leisure time?

I go out with my family to a cool and uncongested place where we take a drink or two. Sometimes, I take the children swimming.

Who is that person you admire?

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Asan Kasingye and my coursemate Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Emilian Kayima, are very unique. They are calm and know how to plan their time. They do not act abruptly.