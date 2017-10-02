Running tips for beginners

By Roland D. Nasasira

Running is free, you can do it anywhere and it burns more calories than any other mainstream exercise. Regular running can reduce your risk of chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke. It can also boost your mood and keep your weight under control.

Every evening after work, Eric Mpanga runs from Mutungo to Kireka and back to Mutungo via Kinawataka Road. At the time I met him on a seemingly cool evening, he was running at a slow pace in lower Mbuya. He wore a pair of snickers, shorts and a lose T-shirt.

Company

“I have been running for the past five years. I run for about one hour and in different places. My doctor says it burns extra calories compared to other fitness exercises one can do,” Mpanga says.

When he was starting out, Mpanga says he could not hit the road on a daily basis. To get used, he sought the company of one of his neighbours. Unfortunately, after a while, his neighbour moved houses.

“Running had become a part of my life. When my neighbour shifted, I had to gain the courage to do it on my own. I could run from Mutungo to Mbuya and back home. As time went on and I became more comfortable running by myself, I decided to add the distance and run up to Kireka,” Mpanga says, aadding that all it takes is commitment.

Unlike Mpanga, Anthony Ahumuza says regular running in any environment of your choice, be it around a football pitch or up and down the hill helps reduce the risk of chronic illnesses such as heart disease. He also says running increases the heartbeat which ensures smooth blood flow.

The right shoes

“All you need is to create time and get running shoes. If you are a beginner, you could begin by walking gently as you increase the speed at which you walk. Along the way, it comes naturally for you to increase the speed and in the end, you will find yourself running. You will notice that the distance you cover also increases with time,” Ahumuza explains.

To run comfortably, he cautions against buying tight fitting shoes that will cause blisters. He recommends buying running shoes that have laces that can be adjusted.

Running for women

Stella Nantume who runs from Kitintale to Luzira recommends wearing a sports bra that is neither tight, nor lose. “Wear the right fitting bra that will not inconvenience you. If you wear one that is lose, it will tire you out fast yet running involves being able to carry your body with ease,” Nantume advises.

To avoid injury and enjoy the running experience, as a first timer, Nantume says it is essential to usher yourself into running slowly and increase your speed and distance each time you get on the road.

“Start with running twice a week. Your speed will improve as your body adapts. Run with someone else for encouragement. That way, you will not want to let your partner down and this will keep you motivated,” Nantume advises.

Change routes

A common tendency by some runners is to use one route, week in and week out. Nantume says mapping out different routes prevents boredom and keeps you active, especially if you move to a new area.

Medically, Dr Allan Sekyanzi says running regularly helps fight Type 11 diabetes (where your blood glucose level is too high), which is most prevalent in adults.

“It is hard to cure but it can be managed. One of the ways it can be managed is by engaging in regular exercises such as running or jogging and watching what you eat,” Dr Sekyanzi explains.

Other important exercises

Many runners regard any training that is not actually running as a waste of time. They are wrong. According to Robert Ddamulira, a fitness expert, strengthening your muscles not only makes you stronger, but also stimulates bone growth, lowers blood sugar, assists with weight control, improves balance and posture, and reduces stress and pain in the lower back and joints.

A physical therapist can design a strength training programme that you can do two to three times a week at a gym, at home, or at work. It will most likely include body weight exercises such as squats, push-ups, and lunges, and exercises involving resistance from a weight, a band, or a weight machine.

“Remember, it’s important to feel some muscle fatigue at the end of the exercise to make sure you are working or training the muscle group effectively,” Ddamulira says.