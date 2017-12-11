Tuesday December 12 2017

How can I get twins naturally? I want a boy and a girl

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga

Spear
There are many myths about having twins such as when you want a boy child, run around the house naked. If you are after a boy child, run around the house six to nine times before you go to bed. Do this in Adam’s suit; this is the catch for men. The running will aid you get a boy child when you get together with your wife.
Whereas I cannot vouch for such a myth, some myths have some science in them. For example, if a couple wants a boy child; it would be advantageous if the man takes a cold bath before he goes to bed. The bath would, in a way, slows the X-chromosome giving way for the fast moving Y-chromosome of the sperm to fertilise the egg faster, thus a boy child.
But this alone will not guarantee a boy child. It will require that the woman is ovulating. So that the Y-chromosome can get to the egg (ova) first and fertilise it. Should it be before the egg is released, they will die off, giving the heavier and long lasting X-chromosome chance, thus a girl child.

