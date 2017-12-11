Tuesday December 12 2017 How can I get twins naturally? I want a boy and a girl Advertisement By Dr Vincent Karuhanga How can I get twins naturally? I want a boy and a girlSpearThere are many myths about having twins such as when you want a boy child, run around the house naked. If you are after a boy child, run around the house six to nine times before you go to bed. Do this in Adam’s suit; this is the catch for men. The running will aid you get a boy child when you get together with your wife. Whereas I cannot vouch for such a myth, some myths have some science in them. For example, if a couple wants a boy child; it would be advantageous if the man takes a cold bath before he goes to bed. The bath would, in a way, slows the X-chromosome giving way for the fast moving Y-chromosome of the sperm to fertilise the egg faster, thus a boy child.But this alone will not guarantee a boy child. It will require that the woman is ovulating. So that the Y-chromosome can get to the egg (ova) first and fertilise it. Should it be before the egg is released, they will die off, giving the heavier and long lasting X-chromosome chance, thus a girl child. advertisement In the Headlines Police warn Opposition over storming Parliament Police advised the citizens to mind their own businesses and let the MPs whom they entrusted with 8 hours ago Poll shows how MPs will vote on age limit Capt Evelyn Asiimwe is the only Army MP who indicated she would vote for removal of the age National Prisoners to get pay raise 8 hours ago National Mpigi sets up probe into witchcraft 7 hours ago National FDC pulls out of Ruhaama MP race 9 hours ago National MPs demand live coverage of age limit debate and voting 9 hours ago