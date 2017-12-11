How to keep children fit the in holidays

By Roland D. Nasasira

The children are home for the longest holiday of the school year. While at school they get a chance to engage in school mandated extracurricular activities, there is potential to become sofa-bound during the holiday as they catch up on their favourite TV shows. To avoid this, parents should find physical activities to keep the children more active.

Provide play materials

Winfred Sande, a mother reminds parents who plan to send their children upcountry to spend time with grandparents, to pack for them playing materials such as skipping ropes, balls and bicycles to ride so that they can stretch their muscles. “When children are up-country, they are safer and have more playing space compared to other holidays when they are in urban centres confined in perimeter fences. They get time to play different games with children from the neighbourhood, run around hills and climb trees,” Sande says.

“These playing materials act as centres of attraction to other children. The more they get together, the more fitness activities they will be innovative at and engage in,” Sande adds.

For this holiday, Paul Kayemba is sending his three children upcountry and will, join them with his wife, Irene Kayemba on Christmas.

“I provide them with all the play material they need because they love sports. When I let them play the way they want, they enjoy it better than the gym,” Kayemba explains.

Workout together

Paul Luguza, a parent says every time he gets on the floor or gym to do push-ups, his children join him. “At first, I used to stop them from doing push-ups but as time went by, I realised it helps keep them physically fit. I also sometimes run around the compound with them to keep their bodies and muscles active,” Luguza says.

Julius Gayira, a fitness expert at Fitness 256 says that holidays are the best time to help your children explore their non-academic potential and talents through different sports activities. “You can choose to take them for swimming lessons because it helps them strengthen their arms and legs joints and bones by keeping them in motion under water. Swimming also tones down their muscles and maintain their weight especially for those that are overweight,” Gayira says, adding that it also increases their heartbeat, which boosts blood flow in their bodies.