That air conditioner could be bad for your health

When you enter Anthony Kalema’s Mercedes Benz C200, the first thing that strikes you is the cold air. My attempts of putting the car window down are welcomed by a somewhat rude and loud gesture of “please don’t put the window down.”

When I ask him why he never lowers his car windows to tap from the natural fresh air, Kalema says he got fed up of spending money at the autospa to have his car hooved to remove hidden dust that sticks in car cushions.

“When the car windows stay up, dust does not enter. It becomes easy to clean by myself at home. I prefer using the air conditioner because it keeps the car interior as cool as open car windows would,” Kalema says.

While Kalema uses the air conditioner to maintain hygiene of his car, Clementine Nabawanuka has to endure it all day long at her work place. Although she has complained about its effect on her, she has no option because her boss whom she shares the office claims he cannot concentrate when it is hot. Recently she fell sick and was diagnosed with pneumonia which the doctor attributed to air conditioning.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, people working in office buildings with central air conditioning had more symptoms of illness than those who did not work in such buildings. The symptoms included headache, fatigue, mucous membrane irritation, breathing difficulties and skin irritations. The study noted that a likely explanation is central air conditioning ventilation systems spread contaminants in the air.

Dr Henry Musinguzi, a general practitioner at Nyakibaale Referral Hospital reasons that while your car, office or home air conditioner may keep your environment cool, when over used, it results into complications in your breathing ability, especially for people who are asthmatic and allergic to cold air.

“When you turn your air conditioner on, it releases germs and other micro-organisms that may subject you to breathing complications because your nostrils stop breathing in natural air and resort to the air conditioner,” Dr Musinguzi explains, adding that it also causes high fever and pneumonia which affects your lungs.

What is important to understand is that when the air conditioner is turned on, in most cases, the room or car windows are closed to have it serve well. This therefore means that there is the same air circulating in the car or room all through the day.

“If someone in the room has flu or tuberculosis and they cough or sneeze, there is a high possibility and likelihood that someone else in the car or room will contract the same illness because of breathing in the same air,” Dr Musinguzi cautions.

Like the hot scorching sun, Dr Musinguzi also observes that the hot air conditioner equally ruins your skin and the eyes dryly, making you look pale.

“When you turn on your air conditioner for most of the day, it plays a big role in making your skin lose its natural moisture. The skin starts to appear dry and if not well moisturised, it also starts to form a whitish skin layer,” Dr Musinguzi adds.