These are the most popular healthy foods of 2017

By Carolyne B Atangaza

Had someone told you to drink dandelion tea or salad, few months ago, you would have laughed it off as a joke but not anymore. This year, the healthy eating population went all in experimenting with things that were previously only deemed wild and not suitable for consumption. With the smoothies and juices fads taking root, anything that could be incorporated for that purpose had its day. Below we compile those healthy foods that dominated.

Soursop

Locally known as ekitefferi, the fruit has many healing properties as a high-antioxidant food due to its vitamin C, B vitamins, calcium, phosphorous and even some iron that it contains. These vitamins and minerals are why soursop benefits include potentially helping reduce eye disease, treat infections and potentially even fight cancer, among others.

Turmeric

You could not consider yourself a healthy foodie without consuming turmeric in juice, milk or smoothie. It was hyped as a wonder food with the ability to reduce inflammation, heal wounds, improve skin health, protect cognitive abilities, and ease menstrual difficulties. Turmeric also helps eliminate depression, alleviate pain, slow the aging process, protect the digestive tract, and prevent cancer.

Zucchini

Formerly popular as a vegetable and salad ingredient, zucchini was reclaimed for juices and smoothies. It contains good amounts of magnesium potassium that helps reduce blood pressure. It also contains moderate levels of folate that breaks down amino acids like homocysteine that cause heart attacks and strokes.

Okra

With its insulin like properties, which are beneficial for the treatment of diabetes and the reduction of sugar levels in the blood, okra was a big hit.

Kale

This was one heavy duty plant. It was eaten as a salad, blended for juice and prepared as a soup. It is believed to relieve pain to improve heart health and even fighting cancer.

Avocado

Unsurprisingly, avocado went head to head with new fancy foods but held its own.

Beetroot

Not that it was that new but it became even more popular due to the red smoothie craze.

Dandelion

Previously regarded as a backyard weed, dandelion has amazing nutrient qualities and health promoting properties. All the parts of the plant can be used in various ways though the roots and leaves.

Parsley

The herb can be taken as a tea, a smoothie, a juice or salad. Its benefits include controlling cancer, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis, along with helping prevent osteoporosis