Which sleeping position will help me sleep better?

DEBBIE,

Many pregnant women find that sleeping positions they are used to become uncomfortable as the baby grows. They may keep changing positions through the night. It is however, advised that pregnant women sleep on their left side to put pressure off the liver which is found on the right upper side of the abdomen and at the same time put pressure off the veins returning blood from the legs going to the heart. Sleeping on the left side then improves circulation to the heart and allows for the best blood flow to the foetus and kidneys. Pressure on the veins may lead to swelling of the feet.

Eating small meals, many times, instead of one big meal, and sleeping at least an hour after dinner further reduces sleep discomfort due to a bigger tummy and the likelihood of heart burn.

It is also advised that a pregnant woman fold her knees with a pillow in between as she sleeps to reduce back pain resulting from postural changes associated with the growing bigger of the foetus and abdomen.