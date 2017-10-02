Before visiting a doctor... Avoid the following.

By Beatrice Nakibuuka

Deodorant before a mammogram

A mammogram is an x-ray picture of the breast. Many deodorants contain aluminum, which on mammography looks similar to breast calcifications and could be read as a false positive test.

Getting thirsty before a urine test

If you are going for a urine test, it is best not to get dehydrated before your appointment. If you exercise, make sure you drink plenty of water afterward. Avoid episodes of major dehydration that can significantly alter a urinalysis.

Alcohol before a cholesterol test

Abstain from alcohol for 24 hours prior to a cholesterol test. Alcohol is likely to alter your cholesterol profile. Also, avoid sweets, high-fat foods and overeating before the test.

These, in large quantities can cause fluctuations in your cholesterol level.

Getting a manicure or pedicure

Before visiting a dermatologist, it is not advisable to get manicure or pedicure because dermatologists look at your whole body, including your nails, so you should keep them polish-free. Wearing nail polish or acrylic nails may hide issues such as fungus, subtle clues in your nails which can indicate bigger health problems such as anemia, diabetes, and even heart ailments.