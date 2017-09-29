Update skills to perform better

That a promotion will excite an employee is nothing to ask about.

After working hard to meet deadlines and manage work pressures, the best an employee can expect is a promotion with possible salary increment.

This bit of rewarding excelling staff is also considered as a motivation to the rest of the team members to work even harder.

The better pay would mean increased bargain and better standards of living.

Certainly, a pay rise helps an employee accomplish his or personal development projects and increases allegiance. It is a cherished dream for career growth.

Perhaps this did not echo Vivian’s aspiration. She quit her position barely three months after being promoted to head a business unit.

Vivian is an example of many workers who often quit after being promoted. In some companies, especially privately owned, a promotion to a more senior position is often understood as an ‘early’ exit. But, different employees quit for various reasons.

To some, the new position ceases to be that interesting once management fails to honour its promise of increasing that particular employee’s pay.

Being promoted and getting a pay rise are totally different things.

In some companies, an employee can be promoted without having his or her salary revised.

It could also be about leadership skills. Not every manager can be a leader.

It is possible that an employee will performance better as a subordinate but fail to deliver in a new role as a supervisor.

Beyond performing the usual desk tasks, a supervisor takes on an extra role of accountability, which often attracts pressure from superiors and stress from subordinates.

Learning to strike a balance for a healthy work engagement requires time and training.

Those who cannot handle often find themselves in an early exit.

Nonetheless, an employee should devise means of upgrading his or her skills to perform better.