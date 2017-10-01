She hid her illness from me

By Joseph Musaalo

I took my wife for treatment some time back. Recently I discovered her medical results and she has been battling an STI which she has kept secret. How do we talk about it?

Dear Anon, Your wife’s secret behaviour and the fact that she is suffering from an STI raise questions; why she is keeping it secret and where she might have contracted the STI? It can also raise questions of infidelity. Many people find it difficult to openly talk about issues to do with sex and illnesses that come with it. You must be upset and angry.

Getting that kind of diagnosis that your wife has an STI while in a relationship can bring lots of emotions.

You may question your trust in your partner. However you need to work on positively managing your anger and create time to talk. You need to do so in an honest, direct and respectful way so that she is enabled to open up to you. Do not blame or judge and remember that some STIs do not always show up immediately one gets it, especially in women. Endeavour to find out what happened and what you can both do to get proper treatment. You could both be infected. Dealing with an STI is not easy and having it untreated can cause more problems so the earlier you open up and get proper treatment the better for both of you. Remember that you and your partner need to get proper medical care as soon as possible. Without treatment, the infection will stay in the body and could cause permanent health problems.

STIs affect the body, but living with one can be a strain on a person’s emotions.