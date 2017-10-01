When people worship individuals and not God

Recorded sermons

At another church on Mbarara-Masaka Highway, I came to learn of how they have only one senior pastor and the assistants cannot lead prayers. When he is not around church services are conducted through recorded audio sermons.

“I have been blessed at this church and that is the tradition I found when my friend brought me two years ago. We worship God but I think the assistant pastors do not have enough anointing to lead prayers,” said a worshipper who preferred anonymity.

This bothered me and I asked myself whether believers go for prayers to worship individuals or God.

The only anointed one

When I was still wondering whether this was not idolatry or not, I discovered another church in my neigbourhood which has peak and off peak seasons. I came to learn from people around that the church also has a senior pastor who of recent started evangelism abroad and comes by twice a year.

“You see this [boda boda] stage is seasonal. We are now broke because the pastor is out of the country but next month when he returns I will take you for nyama choma and a beer. When he is around, people come in masses and fill the church to capacity seven days a week,” a boda boda rider at a stage near the church explained.

On probing further he said most believers at this church almost equatethe pastor to God, they think he is the only one anointed to perform miracles.

It is no longer about God

Rev Aaron Mwesigye, the director religious affairs at the Directorate of ethics and integrity, recently during a stakeholder’s consultative meeting on religious and faith based organisations policy the government is working on, said people have now turned their eyes from God to men.

“There is a lot of idolatry in the name of religion. people are worshipping individuals instead of God, these calamities such as prolonged drought you see are partly because of this. We are heading for disaster if we cannot go back to true worship. A cult like Kibwetere’s and practices such as selling holy water are all because of worshipping individuals ,” said the Rev Mwesigye.

God annoints

Pastor Eugene Ainomugisha, says there are religious leaders who are more blessed and anointed than others, but this does not make them supreme. God and his son Jesus are the Most High.

“True religious are blessed and anointed to do Gods work than others but that does not mean those anointed should indoctrinate their followers to believe that whatever they are doing let it be miracles is by their own power and authority,” he said. He adds that the reason why some churches especially Pentecostal churches are backsliding is because of its leaders trying to equate themselves to God.

“A religious leader is blessed, starts working miracles, and he or she glorifies themselves forgetting that God’s authority works through them. You cannot compete with God and that is why some pastors and churches collapse,’’ he notes.

Both Mwesigye and Ainomugisha advise religious leaders and believers to stick to true worship saying that all in all God remains supreme and religious leaders can go away but God remains.