Sharing these thoughts in traffic

Dearest Overlapper,

I have you in my sights, from my rear-view mirror. I see you huffing and puffing, trying to find a way to overtake me in this traffic jam. My friend, unless there is a woman delivering on your backseat, please keep your impatience to yourself. I am not unkind, however, you are welcome to raise your car on stilts and walk over mine, and all the others ahead of us, so you can get where you are going faster.

Ohhhhhhh! So there is no one delivering on your backseat? Then what is your rush? Your face looks contorted, by the way. If Nature is making that call that you cannot ignore, then look here, we are all humans. There is a nice big bush to my left and I promise you, I will not look while you do what has to be done. I only beg you, pass by my car afterwards so I can squirt some hand sanitiser on you from a safe, hygienic distance.

What’s that? It’s not Nature’s call? Then where on earth are you going? See here, all these people with us have not recently escaped from an asylum somewhere. Their hobbies do not include being stuck in one spot for long hours in a hot car under the sweltering sun. We are together in this, all of us, in fact we should all be chanting the National Anthem as we wait out this traffic jam together. Stop scowling and join me- come on! “O Ugandaaaaaaaaaa, may God uphold theeeeeee, We lay thy future in they hand....”

Oh dear, what’s this? You’re trying to overlap on the road shoulder? You be there— I am waiting for you.