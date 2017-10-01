Where’s your MP in all this Malema-ness?

I saw the person’s cleavage before the session even began. I was disturbed by its bold appearance at parliament and wanted to post a comment on social media, but decided against it. After all, we were supposed to be posting intelligent patriotic lines not trivial matters such as misplaced cleavage. So I shut up and continued to mind my own business which at that point was watch parliament proceedings and hope to God that the Members of Parliament opposed to the lifting of the presidential age limit had enough tactics and strategies under their red-scarved heads to sustain resistance and in their own rowdy way, protect the will of the people. And let’s not pretend that we don’t know what Ugandans really want.

Anyway, so there I was, playing the patriotically passive Ugandan that I am when a loud-mouthed MP pointed out that he too, like me was uncomfortable with the bold presence of the highly esteemed cleavage. Unlike him, the honourable cleavage was not ‘sexually abusing’ me, it simply unsettled me and I was much obliged when it was guided back into the comfort of its expensive apparel.

Now that the little matter of exposed body parts has been addressed, let us for the nth time this week communally pretend to be shocked at the behaviour of our MPs. How can MPs clad in well-pressed suits behave so dishonourably, fight and throw chairs at each other, ignore the Speaker’s call for order and disregard all rules of procedure? How can they chant and shout instead of sit their pretty little expensively dressed behinds down and listen to House proceedings?

Why do they behave like disgruntled ghetto youth, market vendors, unpaid teachers, sick and tired Ugandans? Why can’t they settle for simple solitary and quiet acts like public urination at the Ministry of Finance fence? Why for goodness sake do they have to be so loud? After all, they are MPs, they earn salaries that some of us will never earn even in our dreams and have numerous benefits and bonuses, they have cars and body guards, they can afford healthcare at hospitals abroad, so why can’t they be content with that? Why do they have to care about the future of the nation and the negative implications of unwanted and unwarranted amendments? Why are they acting as if they are the people’s representatives as if they were voted to Parliament to represent the views of ordinary Ugandans? Why?! Mtcheeeeewest!!