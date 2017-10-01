I designed the invites

When did you meet?

Irene: We met in two places; at Deliverance Church Makerere and at Makerere University at the faculty of Technology. He was the church committee chairman and I was his assistant.

Paul: In 2005 as members of the church youth committee. I was in my own world and we were not friends. One day, I bought a gift that had a bangle, earrings and a ring and kept them. On one of those days after fellowship, I gave them to her but with no particular intentions. It was when I was done with school in June 2006 that we became close friends.

When did you get close?

Irene: When he gave me a package of gifts, I thought he was aware that there was a ring. He did not know what he had given me yet I thought he had proposed. I wanted everything to be well-defined. After a short while, he clarified that it was his marriage proposal.

Was that all about the proposal?

Irene: It was on a bench outside Baskon hostel where she was residing at the time at about 10pm.

She asked me what we meant to each other. This clearly showed me that she had missed the proposal. I told I had proposed two weeks ago. She then asked me to do it again. I then fumbled as I clarified my intentions to her. I told her I loved her and I wanted to engage in a committed relationship towards marriage. I followed this with what we called premarital vows of my promise and desire to walk with her towards marriage and she accepted.

How did you feel when he proposed to you?

Irene: Hearing an ‘I love you’ from him was a heavily loaded statement. I knew that was it. I knew there was no turning back and was dealing with reality. I was a bit scared about our differences but was also looking forward to the wedding.

Paul: I felt like I was being lifted into the sky. It was exhilarating. From the moment she accepted, I began writing love poems to her.

For how long did you date?

Paul: We dated for two years.

What attracted you to each other?

Irene: Since we had worked together at church, I liked his honesty, playfulness, and humility.

Paul: She looked hot, happy, and outgoing. Besides, the level of our friendship had grown deeper.

How did you come up with the wedding date?

Irene: In the first month of our dating, we set the wedding date.

Paul: We had planned for December 2008 but we brought it forward to October 2008 when my father returned from abroad.

Who was your maid of honour?

Irene: Esther Osanga because she is someone I looked up to. She was young and had just got married. It required a married woman.

Paul: Norbert Tugume, a friend who is also married.

What was unique about your wedding?

Paul: It cost Shs13m. It was a practical wedding and we wanted to keep it simple and unique because we were young and had just started working. One of my aunts and I are artists, and we designed the invitation cards and order of service.

How did you do it?

Paul: We used dried flowers, gold spray paint, brown hard paper and cream soft paper. My aunt and I applied our art skills. The materials cost us approximately Shs80,000.

Anything else that stood out?

Paul: We chose designs and went to wholesale shops for the attire of bridesmaids and groomsmen.

How did you raise funds?

Irene: Friends and family. We wanted something small not to bother people. It was only in the second last meeting that things changed. Our workmates and network of friends came in with more money and we increased on the amounts of some of the things. Things like the sound system were provided in kind by friends.



What was the most costly item and where did you buy it?

Irene: The wedding gown that we hired at Shs1m at some bridal shop in town.

Paul: We prioritised church, introduction, giveaway, honeymoon and reception that we felt important.

Where did you buy the rings from?

Irene: One of my aunts who had returned from the UK gave them to us. They are both made of gold.

Did you involve a wedding planner?

Paul: No, our preparatory committee gathered as much information as they could to organise the wedding.

What were you doing on the eve of the wedding?

Paul: I was at my bestman’s place watching films. He took my phones away and I was just relaxing.

Irene: I was relaxing and talking to married friends and aunts about how to make a marriage work.

Were you disappointed in any way during the function?

Paul: Yes, the cake and videography did not meet my expectations. The cake was smaller than I expected though it was beautiful.

The video quality was also not good and they also did not capture the important moments.

Irene: The same things as my husband.

What did you enjoy most?

Paul: I liked the church service. The sermon gave us a good sense of purpose to make our marriage work. It was well thought out.

The band and the dance were equally good.

Irene: I enjoyed listening to our wedding song that I wrote. It was pre-recorded. The poem that he (Paul) wrote for me was also lovely.

Given chance to redo the wedding, what would you change?

Paul: I would have fewer guests. If anything, I would not go for reception. I would have dinner with close friends.

Irene: I would choose to look at the cake before anything else.

Who officiated your wedding and why?

Paul: It was Pastor Charles Obwana who wedded us. He was the senior pastor at the church where we both belong. Dr David Seruka and Pastor Clement Tibarokoka were involved in the counselling process.

What was going through your mind on your wedding day?

Paul: I was happy because it was the beginning of a new chapter of my life. I had also put my heart into it.

Irene: I had seen Paul making bookings and could not wait for the day to end. I was also excited that we were finally going to start living together without time limitations.

Did you go for premarital counselling?

Paul: Yes. We looked for as much information as we could. Being youth leaders, we engaged and visited several couples we respected. We were cautioned to look out for the good in your spouse and celebrate it while working through the not so good characters.

Any advice to those planning to wed?

Paul: Go for what you can afford. Plan the wedding around the things their women like. The world is waiting for a good marriage not the wedding. Irene: Ignore what goes wrong. Choose a good matron to be there for you because it is a role for life. Know what your man can afford.

Maid’s dresses

The maid’s dresses were tailored by a Congolese tailor. They were four and each cost Shs100,000 and it came with everything. The couple had chosen a theme;simple but unique for our wedding.

Groomsmen

I got a design for them and it was locally tailored as well and the whole set was worked on by one person. The groom spent Shs150,000 on each of the four. Cream, gold and brown blended with anything.

Gown

Irene rented a mermaid fitting gown, beautiful and comfortable.

This is because it flattered her body shape and was affordable. This cost her Sh1m.

Shape and size

Many brides like the idea of large, trailing, bouquets. However, if there is fine detail work on the skirt of your wedding dress, a larger bouquet will only obscure it and defeat the purpose of wearing such an intricately designed gown unlike a smaller bouquet.

Dress matters

The final design and floral components of your bouquet will depend on the style, colour, and cut of your wedding dress. So, when you meet with your florist be sure to bring a photograph of your dress (or a sketch if it is still in the design stage) to get an appropriate bouquet.

Colour coordination

Creams and whites can be difficult to match, so be sure to bring a photo of your dress, or a swath of material, for your florist to work from when designing the colour scheme of your bouquet.