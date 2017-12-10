Five effective moves to get rid of lower belly fat

Have you been feverishly doing crunches when you wake up in the hopes that you’ll walk over to the mirror to brush your teeth and see a perfectly sculpted six-pack and a V-shaped body staring back at you?

Two things are wrong with that thought process: You should be focusing on your body during all four seasons, and crunches alone aren’t going to give you the results you need – especially when it comes to the lower abdominals, one of the most problematic areas to tone for men. So how can you switch gears and start seeing actual results in the mirror?

1.V-Sit

Static holds have their place in a training regimen and the V-sit is where it’s at. Lay flat on your back with your toes pointed and your hands extended behind your head. Raise your upper and lower body off the ground in sync so that your glutes are the only parts of your body making contact with the ground. Concentrate on pointing your toes and pulling your belly button in and down to get your core stable. Try to hold this position for six rounds of 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off. If that’s too advanced, do the following move instead.

2. Hollow Body Hold

Laying on your back, contract your abs, pulling your belly button down towards the floor. Your lower back should make contact with the floor as you raise your shoulders and arms off the ground while simultaneously raising your legs off the ground as well. Hold the position with your lower back firmly pressed against the ground for 30 seconds, rest and repeat.

3.Stability Ball Leg Lifts for Speed

Lie on your back on top of a bench, with your hands grasping the bench behind your head for support. Place the stability ball in between your ankles, apply pressure to keep it in place, and pulse up and down quickly. You should immediately feel the tension in your lower abs with this exercise. Try to hold this position for six rounds of 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off. You should be able to find all of this equipment at your local gym. If not, grab a throw pillow off the couch and do this movement on the floor. Just don’t tell your significant other that’s how you use her pillows.

4.Hanging leg raise

While holding onto the pull-up bar, keep both legs straight and slowly raise them to a 90-degree angle. Hold this position for a second and lower your legs with control. Remember to keep your toes pointed and your abdominals fully engaged. If that is too advanced, consider doing a modified version with your knees bent near your chest. If that is still too difficult, do not fret: You can still do the straight-leg raise.