Dress rehearsal

KAMPALA. Only a few Ugandan sides have been to the World Cup. The U-19 boys cricketers got the first cut when they qualified in 2004.

They would go on to repeat the feat two years later, qualifying for the Youth Cricket World Cup back-to-back. It took another three years for another Ugandan side to make it to biggest stage in global sport.

The women’s 7s rugby side made it to the 2009 Rugby World Cup in Dubai. Thereafter, the netball She Cranes captivated the country by qualifying for the 2015 edition in Australia. The men’s national rugby sevens team, Rugby Cranes 7s, are hoping to follow suit by making it to the 2018 edition in USA.

First, they have to reach the final of the Rugby Africa Sevens tournament that Uganda is hosting at Legends next week. Coach Tolbert Onyango will have a head-start as they are champions of that event.

The cooking for that is happening this weekend in Germany where Rugby Cranes 7s are playing at the Oktoberfest 7s.

Whatever they will deliver at the ‘dinner table’ next weekend will be spiced in Munich, a near-perfect preparation for the team.

“We are using this tourney as a build up towards Africa Cup. We want to see what works and what isn`t so that we can fix it. We also want to pick lessons from the best teams in the world,” Onyango said.

Uganda is drawn in a tough pool B alongside England, Argentina and hosts Germany.

The cast also includes a host of other world class sides like Fiji, South Africa, Ireland, France, Australia, Portugal Spain and Chile.

The quality at the tourney tells how Uganda has grown into a highly recognised side in the shorter version of the game.

Onyango wants his boys to remain humble as he thinks they are still a work in progress. “It’s a work in progress. We have racked some experience and changed play structures over the past one year,” observed the former Heathens back while talking to SCORE after a training session with Olympic Champions Fiji on Thursday.