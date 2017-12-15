It’s Rhinos versus Kobs

Betway Kobs are flying in the Nile Special Rugby Premiership with four wins in as many games. Hippos, Buffaloes, Rams and Warriors have all seen Kobs pick bonus point wins from them to sit at the summit of the log with 20 points.

Rhinos have also started pretty well with massive wins over Warriors, Impis, Mongers and a rare win at Kyadondo last week against Hima Heathens who look lost at the moment.

Rhinos look like they have finally jelled like coach Brian Makalama has always prayed. Their pack battered Heathens, a fact Kobs will have taken note of.

The fact that both sides are yet to lose a game with a point separating the them even makes it a juicer tie with a lot at stake.

“We have started strongly but it’s too early to blow horns, we are focusing and training hard to keep the good results coming. Saturday’s game is what we are thinking about for now,” Kobs captain Brian Asaba told SCORE.

The transfer window saw Michael Amollo and Norbert Okeny switch employers with the latter moving to Kobs while the former joined Rimula Rhinos in one of the biggest moves of the window.

Okeny looked shaky at times as sweeper against Buffaloes but Amollo has appeared sharp every time Makalama has fielded him.

“I have won everything with Kobs and I now want to do the same with Rhinos,” Amollo told this paper after signing for the moneybags.

Well, if he is to win things at Rhinos, games like today’s are where he must show his mettle. They are significant in the title race therefore requirehim to show up and impose himself.

Elsewhere, Heathens are on the back of three consecutive loses but they travel to Rams with expectations. The return of Michael Wokorach and Lawrence Sebuliba from the HSBC World Rugby Series in Dubai and Cape Town should be decisive.