By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

At the 2016 Mr Uganda final Isaac Mubikirwa finished third. His huge-but-not-well-toned torso and legs were not good enough to beat crowd favourite Lameck Muwanga or eventual champion Andrew Ssenoga. He needed to put in some work for future honours.

Six months later, at the 2017 Mr Kampala Championship, Mubikirwa looked a very improved athlete. He maintained his huge trunk, but most importantly worked for that clearly defined six-pack, and his legs were just perfect.

That is what you must have to stand any chance against Ssenoga, who is naturally that and more. Having won the light heavy and heavyweight categories respectively Mubikirwa and Ssenoga, met in a six-man.

It wasn’t enough; the challenger and the champ tied. When they faced off in a tiebreaker, Mubikirwa, the audacious prince, edged the resolute king.

To the Hotel Grand Global crowds, who had fervently been singing Mubikirwa’s name, the judges’ choice was poetic justice.

Last man standing?

After the 2016 INBA World Championship, Ivan Byekwaso, the man who had customised Ugandan bodybuilding, before conquering the world in 2015, defected to Germany.

Mubarak Kizito, who got silver at the aforementioned championship in Hungary, also abandoned local events and has camped in South Africa having been frustrated more than twice by failure to enter bigger tournaments in the US.

Ssenoga, who had appeared the man to dominate the local scene (like Byekwaso who won five Mr Uganda crowns in a row) has also relocated to Germany, with huge hopes of settling there.

With all those defections, Mubikirwa remained the man to beat at the 2017 Mr Uganda Championship. Gulu’s Derrick Olara looked very good and could have caused an upset just like Anatolius Kato of Fit for Life Gym. But Mubikirwa bravely flexed his way to victory at Hotel Equatorial November 19.

However questions linger: Is Mubikirwa the last man standing? Shall he keep around to enhance his brand? What are his chances now that being Mr Uganda, he won’t be allowed to defend his (lesser) Mr Kampala crown?

Shall he attempt to emulate his seniors by hitting the international stage or switching address?

Whatever he chooses the national federation must be concerned because the (unrewarding) sport needs a face, an icon.