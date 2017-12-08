UNF to gain focus after ineffective league sessions

The newly elected members of the Uganda Netball Federation have embarked on rectifying the flaws in the local game, ahead of the league’s business end.

The league, still under trusteeship and stewardship, has registered incompetences ranging from poor officiating to games postponements among others others.

However, Wilberforce Mutete, the Uganda Netball Federation publicity secretary, says all is going to be put in order, especially in the remaining fixtures.

“Many indiscipline cases have been heard of; but the victims are going to be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

A case in point was the Prisons - NIC game which culminated into a fight between Lilian Ajio of Prisons and Rachael Nanyonga of Nic.

Meanwhile, UNF is looking forward to early preparations for Commonwealth Games due April next year in Australia and the World Cup Qualifiers due August the same year.

Annet Kisomose, the general secretary UNF, says they are aiming at organising friendlies with netball powerhouses around the world in order to be ready for the tournaments.

She added; “We are calling 30 girls for training from which a team of 20 will be chosen to be thoroughly readied for the competitions.”