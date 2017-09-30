UCU clarifies status on employees

Uganda Christian University has clarified on the status of some of its employees at Bishop Barham University College (BBUC), a constituent college of the University based in Kabale District.
While it had been earlier reported that some staff had left because of poor working conditions, the University Communications and Marketing Manager, Michael Mubangizi, in a statement, said the staff had resigned or were on leave.
Mubangizi says Mr Fredrick Mugyira, still works with BBUC and now supervises mass communication research students, Ms Fynne Ayebazibwe has been on maternity leave but still works with the institute, and Mr Reuben Twinomujuni left on good terms.
Mr Ben Bella Illakut’s contract expired last year after a long period with the university, Ms Mable Barigye’s contract was not renewed on performance grounds, Rev Canon Dr Stanley Katungwensi retired, Ms Prayern Kizza resigned her job and Mr Wycliffe Rushaju who was a part time lecturer decided to leave.