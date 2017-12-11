Have many children, Bunyoro king tells subjects

By FRANCIS MUGERWA

HOIMA- The Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I, has asked his subjects to produce many children.

While presiding over the closing ceremony of Bunyoro Amasaza cup last Friday at Sir Tito playground in Kiziranfumbi Sub-county, the king said his people should prioritise giving birth and increasing household production.

“His Majesty wants you to produce more children, have adequate food for consumption and sell the surplus. While doing so, look after the children well, educate and feed them. We need more numbers,” the king said in his speech that was delivered by the kingdom Prime Minister, Mr Norman Lukumu.

Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom contested the 2014 National Housing and Census Report that put the number of the Banyoro at less than a million.

According to the final report released recently, by August 2014, out of 34.6 million people, Banyoro were 966,976.

Mineralisation

Mr Lukumu said the kingdom wants the census results to be double checked by an independent body.

He said when the Banyoro are depicted to be few, they get low budgetary allocations and marginal services compared to ethnic communities that have been depicted to be a majority.

In his speech, the king cautioned his subjects against reckless sexual behaviour that may expose them to contracting HIV/Aids and other sexually transmitted diseases.

“Before choosing a partner to marry, first undergo an HIV test. We need a healthy and productive population,” the king said rallied.