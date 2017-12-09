More details emerge about shooting of Gulu police commander

By JULIUS OCUNGI

GULU- On November 29, the acting Gulu District Police Commander, Mr Joseph Ayiki, was shot and injured by a private security guard attached to Exposs Security Co Ltd at TAKS centre in Gulu Municipality.

The police commander had only served in his position for two months, after replacing Martin Okoyo who went on a training course at Police Senior Command and Staff College, Bwebajja.

The news of his shooting shocked security personnel in the district as questions were asked over how a senior police officer alone, unarmed and in non-uniform got himself shot at private premises, at 3am.

Mr Ayiki sustained injuries slightly above his right knee after being shot by David Olanya, a security guard at TAKS centre.

Investigations this newspaper has been carrying indicate that Ayiki on Tuesday, November 28, had been asked not to work, by a senior police officer, on grounds that he was not “exhibiting” the best of “behaviour”.

The source, an intelligence officer, who preferred not to be named, said Mr Ayiki, after being asked not to work, would later return at 2am on Wednesday morning and signed in at Gulu Central Police station for duty.

“He wasn’t exhibiting good behaviour on that day, he was told to take rest, but surprisingly at 2am he showed up at the station, walked in and signed for duty in non-uniform,” the source said.

This account was corroborated by the Aswa River region police spokesperson, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, while addressing the press at Northern Uganda Media Club in Gulu Town last week.

He said Ayiki had indeed signed for duty at 2am, adding that it was normal.

He, however, noted that how Ayiki left the police station and ended up being shot at TAKS centre was still under investigation.

Another source in the District Internal Security Organisation, who also preferred anonymity, said after signing for duty, Mr Ayiki walked to Smiling Panda Bar and Restaurant, a hangout joint near the Aswa River region police headquarters but found it had been closed.

He said their investigation showed that Ayiki later turned back and headed northwards towards TAKS centre.

In total, Ayiki moved about 400 metres from where he signed for duty up to TAKS centre where he reached at 3am, the source said.

In his statement, disclosed by Okema, Ayiki said he had wanted to meet his fellow officers to plan for a colleague’s wedding scheduled for Saturday 9 in Bushenyi District.

He told police detectives that prior to his shooting, he had planned to hold a meeting with the Adjumani District police commander and other colleagues on how to attend a wedding of a police officer in Bushenyi but could not make it early because of a busy schedule.

According to Mr Okema, Ayiki noted that when he reached TAKS centre, he gained entry through the small gate from Boma grounds but little did he know that the people he wanted to meet had left.

He said he was then confronted and shot at by a security guard.

Mr Okema, however, did not reveal further details on Ayiki’s statements arguing that some are “confidential”.

According to information provided by a senior police officer at Gulu Central Police Station, Mr Ayiki could have developed mental problems that night which drove him to act erratically.

He added that the situation could have been worsened by alcohol the police officer could have taken.

“He could have lost memory at that time,” he said, noting that Ayiki had in the past exhibited similar behaviour, a few times.

However, speaking to Saturday Monitor in an interview recently, the acting Aswa River region police commander, Mr Osteen Wilber Wanyama, said Mr Ayiki had not shown any sign of suspicious behaviour ever since he was posted to the region.

“I haven’t noticed or received complaints about Mr Ayiki’s behaviour. He is a hard working police officer and that justifies why he got the acting DPC position,” Mr Wanyama said.

He added that the police are investigating circumstances that led to the shooting, adding that “only if we are done with investigation shall we then share our findings”.

Meanwhile, Mr Marshall Odur, the executive director of Exposs Security Ltd, has called on the police to drop the attempted murder charges on their guard, adding that he should be released on police bond since he has spent a week in custody.

Mr Odur said the police officer was negligent of his security, adding that, “He ended up in a place that was being guarded; our guard didn’t know who he was, so he couldn’t trust him because he exhibited suspicious behaviour.”