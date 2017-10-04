Suspected killers of Chinese national remanded

By Jessica Sabano

Mukono- Five people who are suspected of killing a Chinese woman in Mukono District have been remanded to Luzira Prison.

Mukono Grade One Magistrate, Ms Pamela Muhwezi Bomukama remanded them until October 10, when they would be reproduced in court.

The alleged killers are Fred Gatukaaya aka Fredrick, Kaluga Muleefu, Francis Ogwal , Omala Kokasi and Joseph Nalodha

It is alleged that on September 1, 2017, the suspects shot Yei Su, who was a cashier at Nile Steel and Plastics Ltd in Mukono District.

Su was shot when an unspecified number of assailants who disguised as customers accessed her office and demanded money.

She resisted and tried to engage the killers in a fight. One of the attackers shot her four times in the chest using a pistol.