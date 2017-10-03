13 OWC animals die in two months

By FELIX WAROM OKELLO

Arua. At least 13 heifers distributed to Arua District under the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) programme have died within two months.

This was revealed by the district veterinary officer Dr Willy Nguma on Monday.

Mr Ngaka said 10 of the heifers died in August, while the other three, including the one received by the Arua Resident District Commissioner, Mr Peter Debele, received in the recent lot, died last month. The issue of Mr Debele being among the beneficiaries attracted a lot of public criticism.

Dr Nguma blamed the loss of the animals on the beneficiaries, who he accused of carelessness. He said the affected beneficiaries neglected their roles by not undertaking daily and weekly spraying of the animals with accaricides to get rid of ticks.

“Government is spending Shs2.5 million on each animal to help you (beneficiaries) and you don’t even bother to spray them against ticks,” Dr Nguma said.

Mr George Atiku, one of the farmers in the area, said: “This may be a good programme but these farmers are given animals without giving them skills of keeping them. Even then, some of these farmers do not know and are too poor to afford the drugs for treating the animals.”

Many of the beneficiaries are not dairy farmers and hence lack skills and knowledge on animal keeping.

However, some farmers claimed some of the animals were brought when they were already sick.