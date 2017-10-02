Monday October 2 2017

13 suspended MPs’ bond cancelled

CID spokesperson Vincent Ssekate

CID spokesperson Vincent Ssekate  

Advertisement
By ANDREW BAGALA

Kampala. Police have cancelled the release bonds for 13 MPs who were thrown out of Parliament on the Speaker’s order during the chaos that marred the House last Wednesday.
The police cancelled the bonds after the suspended legislators failed to show up at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Kibuli on Friday as per earlier conditions of their release.
The MPs are opposed to the amendment of Article 102b of the Constitution to remove presidential age limit of 75.
The group was arrested last week shortly after they were bundled out of Parliament by plain-clothed security officers and later charged with inciting violence and assaulting police officers.
They are: Nathan Nandala Mafabi (Budadiri West), Jonathan Odur (Erute South), Mathias Mpuuga (Masaka Municipality), Gerald Karuhanga (Ntungamo Municipality), Muhammad Nsereko (Kampala Central) and William Nzoghu (Busongora North).
Others are: Barnabas Tinkasimire (Buyaga County), Robert Kyagulanyi (Kyadondo East), Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyiga County) and Joy Atim (Lira District Woman MP).
“We expected them on Friday at 2pm. They didn’t show up. They later sent Mr Abdu Katuntu [Bugweri MP] , who told us that they were unable to appear because one of their colleagues, Mr Mpuuga, had lost his father and they had gone to attend the burial. We told him to put it in writing, but by close of the day no formal communication had been made,” Mr Vincent Ssekate, the CID spokesperson, said yesterday.
Mr Katuntu told the deputy director of CID, Mr William Kototyo, that the MPs would report on Wednesday this week.
Mr Ssekate said without a formal communication, it means the MPs have violated the terms of the police bond. He added that they are supposed to be arrested on sight but the decision on whether to do so had not been made by press time.

Related Stories

31 minutes ago 13 suspended MPs’ bond cancelled
advertisement

In the Headlines

31 minutes ago

I will not allow chaos in Parliament - Kadaga

Dr Rugunda had attempted to give the government’s explanation on why there was heavy deployment

31 minutes ago

Age limit Bill to be tabled

Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi is already on leave to prepare the Bill after the acrimonious

  • Private libraries, Irish children support reading culture in Masaka
    National
    Uganda second in world with pupils who can’t count - study  
  • National
    VIDEO: Gen Katumba visits ailing MP Zaake in hospital  
  • President Museveni in Serere and Soroti
    National
    Opposition want to harvest what they didn’t sow, says Museveni  