Thursday December 14 2017

250 drivers arrested as police tightens rules ahead of Christmas

A suspected errant driver pleads with traffic

A suspected errant driver pleads with traffic police officers after he was intercepted along Kampala-Masaka Road. PHOTO BY SADAT MBOGO 

In Summary

By Sadat Mbogo

Police have arrested at least 250 motorists along Kampala-Masaka Road over traffic related offences ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities.

Katonga region traffic police commander, Ms Ruth Kyobutungyi says the errant motorists were arrested between yesterday and today. At least 200 vehicles have been impounded.

"We are doing this to avoid any possible road carnages that can happen during this festive season. Drivers without requirements should not bother to use this road. They should respect traffic laws and follow road safety measures," she said.

Police say most of the suspects were arrested on charges of possession of invalid driving permits, reckless driving, over-loading and lack of third party insurance, among others.

Some are detained at Mpigi Central Police Station, Kamengo police station and Buwama police station while others have been given express penalties.

