250 drivers arrested as police tightens rules ahead of Christmas

By Sadat Mbogo

Police have arrested at least 250 motorists along Kampala-Masaka Road over traffic related offences ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities.

Katonga region traffic police commander, Ms Ruth Kyobutungyi says the errant motorists were arrested between yesterday and today. At least 200 vehicles have been impounded.

"We are doing this to avoid any possible road carnages that can happen during this festive season. Drivers without requirements should not bother to use this road. They should respect traffic laws and follow road safety measures," she said.

Police say most of the suspects were arrested on charges of possession of invalid driving permits, reckless driving, over-loading and lack of third party insurance, among others.