Saturday December 16 2017

4 family members hacked to death in Mubende

An illustration showing criminal

An illustration showing criminal machete-wielding gangs attacking residents at night 

Advertisement
By Monitor Reporter

A 55-year-old woman and three of her grandchildren have been confirmed dead after they were attacked by suspected machete wielding assailants.

Specioza Nalugwa, a resident of Kyampitsi Village in Kabuki parish,  Kabalinga Sub County in Mubende  District was on Friday night attacked and killed as she was sleeping with her grandchildren; Sarah Mamata, 17, Fred Musasizi, 2 Specioza Nakacuwa, 4, all of whom were also killed.

It's alleged that Nalugwa has been getting threats from her son-in-law accusing her of causing misunderstandings between him and his wife.

Police say they have arrested a one John Sebaduka, 40, an ex-convict of a murder charge. Police say they recovered a blood stained jacket and an axe from the suspect's house.

Bodies of the deceased have been taken to Mubende regional  referral hospital mortuary pending postmortem as investigations continues.

advertisement

In the Headlines

80% of P1, P2 pupils fail Uneb reading test

The assessment was conducted in October 2016 using 189 assessors and 12 data quality assurance

Makerere hikes price of graduation gown ahead of January ceremony

The gown whose design was released prior to the 67 graduation ceremony held in January, now costs

  • National
    Veteran photojournalist Peter Busomoke dies  
  • National
    Opposition councillors outperform NRM counterparts- report  
  • National
    Iteso cultural gala: Teargas rocks Tororo as Police disperse Jopadhola protesters  