4 family members hacked to death in Mubende

By Monitor Reporter

A 55-year-old woman and three of her grandchildren have been confirmed dead after they were attacked by suspected machete wielding assailants.

Specioza Nalugwa, a resident of Kyampitsi Village in Kabuki parish, Kabalinga Sub County in Mubende District was on Friday night attacked and killed as she was sleeping with her grandchildren; Sarah Mamata, 17, Fred Musasizi, 2 Specioza Nakacuwa, 4, all of whom were also killed.

It's alleged that Nalugwa has been getting threats from her son-in-law accusing her of causing misunderstandings between him and his wife.

Police say they have arrested a one John Sebaduka, 40, an ex-convict of a murder charge. Police say they recovered a blood stained jacket and an axe from the suspect's house.