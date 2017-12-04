Mayiga hits back at Kimeze, vows to visit Kayunga

By James Kabengwa

Kampala. Buganda Kingdom premier Peter Mayiga has vowed to visit Bugerere County in Kayunga District again to promote development, dismissing the Ssabanyala, Mr Baker Kimeze’s earlier threats of barring him from going there as “practising childish behaviour”.

“You are claiming to be a leader where masses are poor, we come up with a coffee planting campaign to uplift the livelihood of your people and then you want to resist, that is childish behaviour. I don’t engage in such,” Mr Mayiga said yesterday as he addressed the kingdom’s Lukiiko in Mengo.

Although he did not mention Mr Kimeze, Mr Mayiga’s comments were in response to the latter’s threats that he would not visit Bugerere last month without his permission.

“Over my dead body, I am going to command this ‘war’ myself if he forcefully insists on his visit here. He would only come if I am dead,” Mr Kimeze said while commissioning a Shs2 billion Bunyala administration headquarters in Bbaale last month.

But Mr Mayiga said he would visit the area to promote coffee.

“Coffee production is the remedy to poverty. Every Ugandan must grow the crop. It has an amazing turnover compared to other enterprises. At least 70 per cent of Ugandans are farmers and we believe coffee will uplift their incomes,” he said.

Last year, Mengo launched a campaign with the Uganda Coffee Development Authority to re-popularise coffee farming and millions of seedlings have already been distributed in the kingdom as Mengo prepares to launch a coffee buying centre in the near future.

On federo, Mr Mayiga described his kingdom as a rock that ill-wishers cannot crush.

“The Kabaka wants the federo issue considered in the ongoing constitutional amendment process. Millions of people desire federo as already put in various reports,” he said.

He said wherever federo is operational, administration is easy and development is visible.

He said the kingdom will invite the Buganda parliamentary caucus to discuss the proposals on the kingdom in the ongoing amendments but added that already, the kingdom has presented its stand on the age limit and land Bills.