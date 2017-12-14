By FELIX BASIME

BUNDIBUGYO: Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has deployed heavily along the Uganda-DRC border line in Bundibugyo district following last week’s attack on a United Nations base in Goma, Eastern DRC.

Last week, suspected Allied Democratic Front (ADF) rebels reportedly killed 15 UN peacekeepers and wounded over 50 others.

Among the killed on Thursday were from Tanzania and at least five were Congolese soldiers.

On Thursday morning, several trucks carrying unspecified number of UPDF soldiers and military equipment were seen in Fort Portal town heading to Bundibugyo.

The 2nd Division army spokesperson, Major Peter Mugisa told journalists that the deployment follows reports that the ADF rebels plan to enter the country through Bundibugyo District.

Mr Mugisa said, “The attack on the UN base was diversionary but their intention was to infiltrate and attack Uganda.”

According to Mugisa, the deployment has been heightened especially in areas he referred to as enemy prominent routes. He adds that the presence of the army will continue at the border line.

In the 1990s, the ADF rebels terrorized the Rwenzori region in the districts of Kasese, Bundibugyo and Kabarole for over a decade. During the insurgency, the rebels are believed to have killed more than 3,000 people and displaced 100,000.

In 2013, more than 10,000 refugees crossed into Uganda at the Busunga Border post in Bundibugyo district. They fled after the ADF rebels attacked the town of Kamango, 11 kilometers from the DRC-Uganda border.