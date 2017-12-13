76 suspected criminals arrested in Kisoro Town

By ANDREW BAGALA

KAMPALA- At least 76 people, including 11 women, have been arrested in a swoop in Kisoro Town Wednesday.

They were arrested on allegations of illegal possession of contrabands, and being rogues and vagabonds.

The District Police Commander, Mr Hassan Ssekalema said the operation was carried out in areas of Nadege, Russia, Miranda in Kisoro Municipality.

“Our aim is to curb criminality in the area so that residents can have a peaceful festive season. We shall continue with the operation until January 15,” Mr Ssekalema said.

Festive seasons are often characterised by crime due to increase in cash flow.

Some of the suspects were arrested in bars and gambling places.

Among those arrested is Julius Hashakimaana, the chairman of Chintale Village, Nyamagana Ward, Kisoro Municipality. He was found sleeping in a bar at 9:45 am.

Kisoro Municipality which is near Rwanda and war torn Democratic Republic of Congo has a high number of refugees.

Mr Ssekalema said cross-border crime is also high and it is one of the reasons police are carrying our operations to ensure that criminals cannot find comfort in Uganda.

He said the suspects would be taken to court as soon as the Resident State Attorney sanctions their case file.