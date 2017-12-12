Wednesday December 13 2017 AG wants UNRA, Dott Services out of court Efforts. UNRA carries out maintenance works on the Tirinyi-Mbale road following the termination of the contract awarded to Dott Services Limited. PHOTO BY DENIS EDEMA In Summary The roads authority and the contractor have been flexing muscles in court over the termination of a road construction tender.Origin. Dott Services was first contracted in February 2015 to rehabilitate the road, with a completion timeline of June 2017. On June 3, Ms Kagina constituted a team to probe the company and the findings formed the basis for termination of their contract for the project. Advertisement By FREDERIC MUSISI Kampala. The row between the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) and Dott Services Ltd has turned into a game of sorts, with Attorney General (AG) William Byaruhanga now advising that the two enter into a consent judgment and the civil engineering company be re-awarded the Nakalama-Tirinyi-Mbale road construction tender.A consent judgment is issued when two parties agree to a settlement to end a lawsuit.Mr Byaruhanga, in a November 28 letter to President Museveni, argued that “a settlement by way of a consent judgment is a legally tenable way to reinstate the contract with Dott Services provided UNRA can ensure the requisite legal and quality assurance safeguards, which would then have the effect of supporting local companies in the road constructions industry as was your stated desire”.GenesisUNRA terminated Dott Services’ contract on the 102km road in May on grounds of breaching contractual obligations and had moved to award the tender to China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation, a move that Dott challenged in court.Justice Billy Kainamura of the High Court early last month dismissed Dott Services’ request for an injunction, arguing that if it is granted, the procurement of a new contractor will “be terminated to an indefinite period considering how notoriously slow litigation is while posing a serious threat to road users.”Dott Services appealed against the ruling. Court is today set to rule on the company’s appeal seeking orders to stay execution against dismissal for the temporary injunction.The AG’s opinion is a response to President Museveni’s October 26 letter to UNRA executive director Allen Kagina. In the letter, Mr Museveni said he had acquiesced to government agencies, including UNRA, to resume business with Dott Services, following the April 22 ban, after they “agreed to stop delaying projects with court injunctions when they fail to win contracts through procurement.”musisif@ug.nationmedia.com advertisement In the Headlines Courts, prisons lose big in prosecutors’ strike Government has been losing huge sums of money following nearly two months of strike by State 60% Ugandans can’t get quality healthcare - report The survey sought to determine citizens’ daily experiences when accessing social services Editorial Raise both science and arts teachers’ salaries Charles Onyango Obbo Want to see new connected Africa? Go to Wandegeya Commentary Are we witnessing killing of the 1995 Constitution? Commentary Challenge facing Uganda is the slow pace of executing business decisions