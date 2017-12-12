AG wants UNRA, Dott Services out of court

By FREDERIC MUSISI

Kampala. The row between the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) and Dott Services Ltd has turned into a game of sorts, with Attorney General (AG) William Byaruhanga now advising that the two enter into a consent judgment and the civil engineering company be re-awarded the Nakalama-Tirinyi-Mbale road construction tender.

A consent judgment is issued when two parties agree to a settlement to end a lawsuit.

Mr Byaruhanga, in a November 28 letter to President Museveni, argued that “a settlement by way of a consent judgment is a legally tenable way to reinstate the contract with Dott Services provided UNRA can ensure the requisite legal and quality assurance safeguards, which would then have the effect of supporting local companies in the road constructions industry as was your stated desire”.

Genesis

UNRA terminated Dott Services’ contract on the 102km road in May on grounds of breaching contractual obligations and had moved to award the tender to China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation, a move that Dott challenged in court.

Justice Billy Kainamura of the High Court early last month dismissed Dott Services’ request for an injunction, arguing that if it is granted, the procurement of a new contractor will “be terminated to an indefinite period considering how notoriously slow litigation is while posing a serious threat to road users.”

Dott Services appealed against the ruling. Court is today set to rule on the company’s appeal seeking orders to stay execution against dismissal for the temporary injunction.

The AG’s opinion is a response to President Museveni’s October 26 letter to UNRA executive director Allen Kagina. In the letter, Mr Museveni said he had acquiesced to government agencies, including UNRA, to resume business with Dott Services, following the April 22 ban, after they “agreed to stop delaying projects with court injunctions when they fail to win contracts through procurement.”