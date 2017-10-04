By EPHRAIM KASOZI

KAMPALA. Activists have asked Parliament to amend laws to ease access to information in the move to promote efficient, effective and transparent accountable government.

Describing information as power, human rights activists suggested that there is need to align the old laws which provide secrecy to enable the citizens to access information.

Dr Ronald Kakungulu Mayambala, a Senior Lecturer at the Makerere University Law School identified the laws as the Secrets Act which enjoins public servants to hold information in secrecy, the Official Oath Act and the Evidence Act.

He said that the laws bound public officers to hide information in their offices as privileged thereby hindering people from holding them accountable for their misdeeds.

“The right to access to information comes with other laws which pre-date the 1995. These need to be interpreted and harmonized with the policies and regulations to ease the processes,” said Dr Mayambala.

He was one of the presenters at the high level dialogue on public information in Uganda in Kampala in regard to Access to information for improved service delivery and accountability.

The Collaboration on International ICT Policy in East and Southern Africa (CIPESA) organized the dialogue to commemorate the International day for Universal Access to information 2017.

Uganda is among the first African countries to enact the right to information law in 2005 as a major step towards the realization of the right to information but its implementation is yet to be realized.

Activists claim that 12 years down the road, the implementation of the Access to information Act has remained subjective and inconsistent.

CIPESA programme officer, Ms Loyce Kyogabirwe explained that that there is need for increased understanding of the right to information and its role in advancing citizens’ accountability, transparency and service delivery.

“Many public institutions still hinge on culture of secrecy whereby they rarely release information pro-actively and routinely ignore citizens’ requests for information. Besides government information has remained inaccessible and where available it is mostly not in reusable formats,” she said.

Ms Kyogabirwe observed that most citizens are not empowered to make information requests to leaders’ due to ignorance of their right to information and often they do not have access to avenues to express themselves thereby undermining their participation in civic engagements and governance processes.

The law