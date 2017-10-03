Age limit Bill Scheduled for first reading in Parliament

By Agencies

A Bill seeking a constitutional amendment drafted by Igara West Member of Parliament Raphael Magyezi is due for its first reading in parliament this afternoon.

The Bill seeks to amend article 102 (b) of the constitution, to lift the presidential age, now capped at 75. If amended, the move would eliminate the last hurdle for President Museveni to seek re-election when his term of office ends in 2021. He is now aged 73, and would not be eligible for another term of office.

In the same Bill, Mr Magyezi is seeking to amend Article 104 (6) to increase from 20 to 60 days the number of days within which the Electoral Commission is required to hold a fresh election if a presidential election is annulled.

A copy of today's order paper shows that the first reading of the Bill is scheduled as item number four after the communication from the chair.

However, it will be tabled before a one-sided parliament after a boycott by members of the opposition. They were protesting the suspension of their colleagues by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. Up to 25 legislators were suspended last Wednesday for allegedly instigating chaos in the house and blocking the planned presentation of a motion for a private members Bill by Mr Magyezi.

The first round of fights started with a claim that State Minister for Water Ronald Kibuule had entered with a gun inside the chambers of Parliament. Members hurled insults and traded punches at each other. Chairs initially placed in the corridors to accommodate independent MPs were used as tools in the fist fight that saw a number of them sustain injuries.

They sang the national anthem for more than five minutes and paralyzed parliamentary business leading to the premature adjournment of the house on Tuesday. They were suspended for three sittings of Parliament.

After today's reading, the bill will be sent to legal and parliamentary affairs committee for further scrutiny. The committee has 45-days to study the bill before it can report back to the house with recommendations in form of a report.

Members of the general public will have an opportunity to present their views in support or against the Bill, to the committee. The committee is empowered to suggest amendments to the text with a view of improving the draft legislation before the bill is read for the second time.