Age limit Bill to be tabled

Kampala. The Constitution Amendment Bill 2017 targeting to remove the presidential age limit from the Constitution is set for the first reading on Thursday.

Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi is already on leave to prepare the Bill after the acrimonious sitting that degenerated into violent and chaotic scenes in the national assembly building last week.

Security operatives bundled out MPs who had been suspended from the House by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga for turning rowdy.

The said MPs are opposed to lifting of the age limit.

Whereas the Bill’s first reading attracts no debate and simply serves as the transit stage to the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Opposition MPs are planning “civil action” when the first reading is due.

Sources familiar with the controversial proposed legislation say the ruling NRM MPs, who are seeking removal of the presidential age limit, among several other proposals in the Bill, had wanted the first reading to happen tomorrow.

Their move, however, was thwarted by the Speaker who sources say preferred Thursday when the suspended MPs have served out the punishment and all the Opposition is able to return to the House.

MP Magyezi denied the plan to present the reading of the Bill tomorrow, but said he hasn’t finalised the drafting.

“I am still processing the Bill, I cannot say it is Tuesday. Even if the Bill was ready, putting it on the Order Paper is the jurisdiction of the Speaker,” Mr Magyezi said.

Last week, Parliament’s director of communication and public affairs Chris Obore said matters relating to the Order Paper are in the Speaker’s discretion.

State Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite declined to comment on the date for the first reading of the Bill. She said her role ended with giving the movers “momentum and creating debate on the issue”.

Opposition Chief Whip Ibrahim Ssemujju (Kira Municipality, FDC) said MPs supporting the removal of age limit should brace for civil action.

Mr Ssemujju said last week’s events in Parliament have cleared their mind as to who exactly “owns the Bill”.

“At the beginning, we thought we were fighting a Private Member’s Bill. We didn’t know that we were fighting the military. Now that the proposal is being escorted by SFC [Special Forces Command, a presidential guard squad], ours [will be] civil action,” Mr Ssemujju said.

He warned the movers of the Bill not to celebrate too early, saying removal of the presidential age limit from the Constitution is not yet a done deal.

“Whether they have passed it, they should not celebrate. This party is not over yet,” Mr Ssemujju said.

Mr Magyezi said he is eager to hear “the Opposition’s arguments during the second reading to listen to their ideas”.

The suspension of 25 MPs from Parliament, including State Minister for Water Ronald Kibuule, ends on Wednesday.

Other legislators opposed to the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill have chosen to boycott the Parliament sittings during the suspension period to show solidarity with their colleagues.

Mr Magyezi claims his proposed removal of age limit is not intended to benefit the President.

“President Museveni is mortal ... I am creating a law for posterity,” he said.