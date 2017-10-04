Age limit: FDC suspends presidential campaigns

By Derrick Wandera

The Electoral Commission boss of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Mr Dan Mugarura has said some candidates who are vying for the top office of the party have suspended their campaigns to attend to the most pressing matter of the presidential age limit.

“Candidates have the obligation to put aside the campaigns and attend to the on-going pressing issue of the planned lifting of age limit from the Constitution. It is, however, not mandatory for them the suspend the campaigns since they have their own programmes,” Mr Mugarura said.

Following the on-going proposal to amend Article 102(b) of the Constitution, FDC presidential candidates had to withdraw from the field when campaigns gained momentum.

The incumbent party president, Gen Mugisha Muntu suspended his campaigns two weeks ago to join party members to oppose the removal of age limit which could see Mr Museveni, 73, run for presidency in 2021.

Mr Moses Byamugisha, one of the candidates said after the age limit matter “is settled,” he would resume the campaign.

“We have to first concentrate on the age limit. After I am done here, I go to UK to meet the electorate before I head to South Africa where we have a big number of supporters,” Mr Byamugisha said.

Some of the candidates say, the suspension of the campaigns was prompted by pressure from the police who cannot allow them to meet.

Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the former Kumi MP said his Thursday meeting was stopped by police because of the prevailing political situation in Uganda.

“We were supposed to an open air campaign in Lira on Thursday last week. When we consulted the Resident District Commissioner, he told us that we couldn’t hold the rally. It was not safe. So we had to suspend the campaigns,” Mr Amuriat said.

According to FDC deputy spokesperson, Mr Paul Mwiru, the suspension is to show solidarity with the rest of the party members who are in the middle of the fight.

“We called for the suspension of the campaigns early last week and they are to resume next week. We are being loyal to our friends who are in the middle of the fight as we support them, we are also fighting with them,” Mr Mwiru.

Mr Mugarura, however, said no extra day would be dedicated for the campaigns.

“Since it is not by force that the candidates had to suspend the campaigns, we are sticking to our programme and I hope the candidates can work within the time framework,” Mr Mugarura said.

However, Daily Monitor has learnt that Mr Dan Masiko, one of the candidates, was campaigning in Kyankwanzi.

“I am in this place where Museveni keeps saying even cows vote for him. As FDC, we have to make sure the grass-root supporters feel our presence. I am not a Kampala person like some of my friends who lock themselves in their houses and tell police that they will protest and then police comes and arrests them,” he said. “We need to keep in touch with the people in the villages because they are very important,” Mr Masiko said.